NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at Cumberland View apartments in North Nashville.
Police say officers responded to the 2440 block of 25th Ave. North and found several cartridge casings on the sidewalks and a trail of blood. Officers also saw several cars in the area with bullet damage.
Shortly after, a man arrived at the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his knee.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.