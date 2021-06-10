HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSVM) - A Hopkinsville man was reportedly injured in a house fire that is believed to have started because of a lit cigarette, according to WKDZ Radio.
WKDZ reports the fire happened on Thursday around 1 a.m. on South Campbell Street.
They spoke with Hopkinsville Firefighters who say the home was engulfed with flames when they arrived. The man inside was found in the back of the home and was taken to a Nashville hospital.
The fire investigation is ongoing, but WKDZ reports that firefighters say it may have been started with a cigarette.
The man's condition is currently unknown.
