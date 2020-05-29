NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was injured in a shooting Friday morning in South Nashville.
A bail bondsman was showing up to an apartment for a resident when he was shot by a friend from inside of the apartment after being confused for an intruder.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the arm.
The man that lives in the home has misdemeanor warrants and fled from the scene after the shooting.
The shooter stayed on scene to cooperate with police and has not been charged with anything at this time.
