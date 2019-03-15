NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man attacked the mother of his child at a home in north Nashville overnight.
The victim said the man tried to strangle her and pulled a knife on her in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect reportedly told them he had been stabbed. They said he had a wound on his back.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for aggravated assault for the suspect, who remains at the hospital.
