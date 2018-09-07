NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A wild case of mistaken identity ended with gunmen forcing their way inside a man's home in south Nashville.
The home invasion happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
The victim told police one of the men hit him in the head with a gun when they got inside, but they left quickly after that.
Police said they do not believe the men took anything, which is why they believe the suspects went after the wrong man.
The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.
