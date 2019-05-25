Pedestrian struck by train - 5/25/19

A pedestrian was apparently struck by a train near downtown Nashville on Saturday night. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was injured after being struck by a CSX near downtown Nashville on Saturday night.

Police said the man, who was in his 50s, has a partially amputated foot with what appears to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

One of the first officers to arrive at the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim upon his arrival.

The accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on First Avenue North near Stockyard Street.

