NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was injured after being struck by a CSX near downtown Nashville on Saturday night.
Police said the man, who was in his 50s, has a partially amputated foot with what appears to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
One of the first officers to arrive at the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim upon his arrival.
The accident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on First Avenue North near Stockyard Street.
