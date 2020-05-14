NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Dickerson Pike that happened Thursday evening.
Police say a 43-year-old was shot in the upper leg. At this time, he is being uncooperative and will not provide police with any information.
The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
