MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A shooting inside a Murfreesboro bar Saturday night sent one man to the hospital.

Police say some people got into an argument inside Whiskey Dix on W. Main Street right before the shooting. The bar was filled with customers and the victim may not have been the intended target. The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. 

Police are interviewing people of interest and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

 

Ethan Illers
WSMV Digital Content Producer

