NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was injured, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol, after an incident where he fell at the Capitol Building during protests.
A protester is facing charges after he appeared to be under the influence and using a bullhorn close to a THP officer's face.
THP tells News4 the bullhorn was confiscated from the protester and he began to retreat from the area when THP officers began to move the bike rack.
According to reports, the protester retreating was being pulled by another protester when he fell down the stairs and hit his head.
He was taken to a local hospital and will be facing charges upon his release.
This is a developing story and News4 will bring you updates as they are made available.
