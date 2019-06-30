Police lights
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is injured after being shot in the leg on 23rd Avenue North Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. outside a residence in the 1700 block.

According to police, two men in their respective vehicles got into an argument with each other. When they got out of their cars to continue arguing, one pulled out a gun and fired, striking the other in the leg. 

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. 

Police, however, say the victim has not been cooperative.

North Precinct detectives are investigating. 

