NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff's Department agents have indicted a Granville man accused of possessing child pornography.
TBI investigators said they've received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to investigate 62-year-old Patrick Timothy Sheehan in July 2017. During the course of the investigation, they executed a search warrant and found images consistent with child pornography on Sheehan's computer.
A Jackson County grand jury returned indictments on Monday, Nov. 5 charging Sheehan with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. On Thursday, authorities arrested Sheehan and booked him into the Jackson County Jail on $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.