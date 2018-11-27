NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A grand jury indicted the man accused of a fatal shooting outside an East Nashville apartment complex in July.
Jadon Malone, 20, is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 22-year-old Alando Harris Jr. on July 9.
Police believe the shooting took place outside an apartment complex on Dickerson Pike and the victim was later moved to a home on Treutlan Place by his father.
The victim's father told police he and his son were meeting up with someone after an argument on social media. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.
According to officials, shots were fired shortly after the suspects and the victims arrived in their vehicles.
Police said the victim's father identified Malone as the suspected gunman in a photo lineup.
Nashville Fire initially pronounced Harris Jr. dead on the scene, but he was later transported to Skyline Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He died at the hospital.
Malone was allegedly caught on camera at a different location removing the license plate from his SUV. After the shooting, Malone traveled to James Cayce public housing where he was taken into custody.
