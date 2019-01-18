BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County Grand Jury has indicted a 48-year-old man on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old on Oct. 7, 2018.

Casey Shacklett was indicted on 16 counts of contributing to the deliquency of a minor for allegedly providing alcohol to minors.

+2 Cause of death released for 16-year-old boy found dead in Brentwood field Williamson County Medical Examiners office has released the cause of death of a 16-year-old found in a field behind a home on Old Smyrna Road back in October.

Lucas Michael Davis died from accidental alcohol poisoning from the October incident. The teen was found in a field behind a home on Old Smyrna Road.

Shacklett surrendered to police on Friday and posted a $1,500 bond at the Williamson County Jail and was released.

Police said they have also obtained juvenile petitions charging 15 juveniles who were present at the time of the incident with possession of alcohol underage.

Investigators found Davis after an overnight bonfire in a field around 7 a.m.

Davis was a junior and was a football player at Brentwood High School.