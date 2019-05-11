Frankfort, KY - Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Saturday that Christian Richard Martin was indicted by a Christian County grand jury Friday for the 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, and Edward Dansereau.
According to officials, on or around November 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was shot to death inside his Pembroke, Kentucky home. Police found his body there. They also found the bodies of Calvin's wife Pamela and their neighbor Edward Dansereau a few miles from the home, burned up inside Pamela's car.
The News4 I-Team was the only news team to speak to Martin after the murders happened. In 2016 Martin claimed he had nothing to do with the murders. You can listen to that original raw interview here.
Martin was indicted Friday on the following charges:
- Three counts of murder
- One count of arson
- One count of attempted arson
- Burglary in the first degree
- Three counts of tampering with physical evidence
Officials say Martin was arrested at the Louisville International Airport Saturday. The United States Marshall’s Service, Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Metro Police aided in the arrest.
According to the state Attorney General, family members expressed an “overflowing of emotion, sincere relief, and absolute gratitude to all those who have worked diligently on this case.”
Family members of the victims released the following statement:
Nov. 18, 2015, Cal Phillips, Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau were brutally extinguished – beyond recognition from family. Every day, we are haunted by what was done to them and haunted further that someone was still free to do as they wish, beyond the civility of mankind or laws of our nation. We are overwhelmed with this positive step towards resolution for people we love dearly; Cal and Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau, and the hundreds of friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and others deeply affected by their brutal end. We look forward to justice in court, and we look forward to a verdict to bring an end to this terror, and a fresh start at healing.
“I hope this is a day that brings some justice to these families,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a news release. “There are many steps from here, but we hope this is one example of when you never stop seeking justice, when you never give up, that we can truly get important results for these families.”
Martin is being held without bond. He will await trial in Christian County.
