Frankfort, KY - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that a Christian County grand jury indicted Christian Richard Martin for the 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, as well as Edward Dansereau.
The WSMV I-Team was the only news team to speak to Martin after the murders happened. In 2016 Martin claimed he had nothing to do with the murders. You can listen to that original raw interview here: https://www.wsmv.com/news/raw-interview-kit-martin-interview-with-channel-i-team-about/video_f4b8de72-671e-57bb-890b-7012bb8aac7d.html
Martin was indicted yesterday on three counts of murder; one count of arson; one count of attempted arson, burglary in the first degree; and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
He was arrested early Saturday morning in Louisville, at the Louisville International Airport, with help from the United States Marshall’s Service, Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Louisville Metro Police.
The indictment stems from events that occurred on or about November 18, 2015, in which Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home located in Pembroke, Kentucky. The bodies of Mr. Phillips’ wife, Pamela, and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, were found a few miles away in a corn field in a burned up car owned by Mrs. Phillips.
Family members expressed an “overflowing of emotion, sincere relief, and absolute gratitude to all those who have worked diligently on this case.”
“Nov. 18, 2015, Cal Phillips, Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau were brutally extinguished – beyond recognition from family. Every day, we are haunted by what was done to them and haunted further that someone was still free to do as they wish, beyond the civility of mankind or laws of our nation,” the family members of the victims said in a statement. “We are overwhelmed with this positive step towards resolution for people we love dearly; Cal and Pam Phillips and Ed Dansereau, and the hundreds of friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and others deeply affected by their brutal end. We look forward to justice in court, and we look forward to a verdict to bring an end to this terror, and a fresh start at healing.”
Attorney General Andy Beshear said he met with the family’s son, Matt, nearly two years ago when Matt was worried that the case had stalled and that justice would not come. Based on that meeting, Beshear accepted a request from the local commonwealth’s attorney to appoint a special prosecutor from the AG’s office to handle the case. After two years of hard work, Beshear announced the indictment.
“I hope this is a day that brings some justice to these families,” said Beshear. “There are many steps from here, but we hope this is one example of when you never stop seeking justice, when you never give up, that we can truly get important results for these families.”
The defendant will be returned to Christian County, Kentucky to await trial. Christian Circuit Court Judge John Adkins has ordered the defendant held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.