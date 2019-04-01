NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was indicted Monday on felony charges in the hit-and-run death of David Barnett, older brother of Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End and former University of Tennessee player Derek Barnett in December.
Police said 47-year-old Felipe Castelblanco-Guerro was driving a 1997 Ford Econoline van when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with Barnett's 2011 Dodge Challenger head-on at the intersection of Whittemore Lane and Burkitt Road just before 3:30 a.m. on December 4.
On Monday, Castelblanco-Guerro was indicted on two felony counts of vehicular homicide, one by intoxication and the other aggravated. He was also indicted on one count of felony leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
Castelblanco-Guerro allegedly walked away from the scene but was arrested nearby. Police said he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Barnett died at the scene.
Castelblanco-Guerro admitted to drinking whiskey before the crash to investigators.
