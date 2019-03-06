Tyler Stilke

Tyler Stilke (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old Tyler Stilke for his connection to the May 11, 2018 murder of Andrew Young.

Stilke faces felony murder and especially aggravated burglary charges. He is currently in Montgomery County Jail for violating his probation.

Young's murder occurred at a residence on Post Road in Clarksville. Police say the believe the incident began as an attempted robbery and that Young was killed in the process.

Other suspects are cooperating with police, and Jim Knoll with the Clarskville Police Department says more arrests are expected. 

The department is emphasizing that the public's safety is not at risk.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 931-648-0656, ext 5483, or TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477. Alternatively, individuals can go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

