CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old Tyler Stilke for his connection to the May 11, 2018 murder of Andrew Young.
Stilke faces felony murder and especially aggravated burglary charges. He is currently in Montgomery County Jail for violating his probation.
Young's murder occurred at a residence on Post Road in Clarksville. Police say the believe the incident began as an attempted robbery and that Young was killed in the process.
Other suspects are cooperating with police, and Jim Knoll with the Clarskville Police Department says more arrests are expected.
The department is emphasizing that the public's safety is not at risk.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 931-648-0656, ext 5483, or TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477. Alternatively, individuals can go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.