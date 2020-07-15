NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been indicted for an August 2018 murder at Edgehill Homes.
Police say 59-year-old Glen Young went to look out the door of his apartment at Edgehill Homes after he heard gunfire nearby. Nearly two years later, police identified and indicted 45-year-old Mac Dobbins on charges of first degree murder and unlawful gun possession during the commission of a felony.
The investigation shows Dobbins was involved in a dice game with several other people on Aug. 24, 2018 when an argument broke out, resulting in shots being fired between Dobbins and others across the parking lot.
Officers determined Dobbins initiated the gunfire, resulting in shots being fired back toward him in self-defense.
Young was inside his apartment watching television when he heard the gunfire and went to look outside. When he opened his door to look outside, a bullet hit him in the chest; he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Dobbins is in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
