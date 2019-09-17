NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man in a wheelchair was injured overnight when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Lafayette and Lewis Streets in southeast Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened around midnight when the man was stopped in the middle of the street for some reason and was hit. The driver stayed at the scene.
The man in the wheelchair was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, initially reported to be critically injured but has since only suffered non-life threatening injuries.
