CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man serving time on charges for aggravated robbery, resisting, and unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm has been charged again for an earlier aggravated robbery.
According to Clarksville Police, Kenneth Kenta Woods was booked into jail on Sunday (Nov. 4) around 4:40 a.m. The aggravated robbery charge stemmed from his involvement during a drug transaction in September where multiple people were robbed, including the drug dealer.
Investigators say he was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm when officers were trying to take him into custody on Sunday. Woods reportedly ran from officers and dropped a gun, and was apprehended after a short pursuit.
Investigators were unaware at the time of Woods' arrest that he had robbed a business roughly three hours earlier around 1:30 a.m., when he entered a business on the 1800 block of Ashland City Road pretending to be purchasing a candy bar. Woods reportedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, and struck her in the head with the gun as he reached into the open cash register, took some money, and fled from the scene.
Clarksville Police said with all the charges against him, Woods' bond is currently set at $225,000.
