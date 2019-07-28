MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted in connection to a shooting in Rotary Park that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into custody in Greenbrier.
Sandra Brandon, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said Blake Thomas Ludy was taken into custody with assistance from the Greenbrier Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff's Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol on Sunday at 10:05 p.m.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Deputies found the body of 19-year-old Jonathan Coleman Crain of Greenbrier in the woods of the park. His official cause of death has not been determined.
Another man, 18-year-old Jesus Daniel Andrad-Landa of Springfield, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Deputies believe Ludy was responsible for the shooting.
It appears all three of the men knew each other, so deputies are saying this shooting is not being considered a random act of violence.
Deputies also said the park's gate is usually shut, but was open.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office at 931-648-0611.
The park will remain closed until the investigation is completed.
