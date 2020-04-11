HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - After multiple days on the run, Gary Wayne King is in custody with the Humphreys County Sheriff Department.
King was booked in Humphreys County Jail early afternoon on Saturday for Rape charges, and Sexual Activity with Animals.
King is currently being held under a $125,000 bond.
King ran from police when they showed up to his residence following a report from a rape victim of King.
