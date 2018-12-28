MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police have taken a suspect into custody after a standoff lasting several hours at an apartment complex in Madison.
Officers initially showed up around 3 a.m. Friday to serve an arrest warrant to the man in the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue.
Police said the man refused to come outside for several hours.
He was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.
