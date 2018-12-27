GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff at a home in Goodlettsville.
Police said they went to arrest Byron Doss at the house on Lickton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to authorities, Doss was armed with a gun and refused to come outside.
The SWAT team was eventually able to take Doss into custody around 11 p.m.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
