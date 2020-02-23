CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person is in custody after a drive-by shooting in Clarksville.
Police say at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Jakrarius Medley shot and critically injured a 19-year-old man in the 200 block of Cranklen Circle. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening.
Medley has been arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide. Bond was set at $250,000.
Police are also searching for two witnesses who may have information important to the investigation; the people wanted for questioning are 18-year-old Alexis Nolin-Fowler and a male named Collin. Authorities do not know Collin’s last name and Nolin-Fowler is described as a woman who stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall. She has black hair and weighs 120 pounds.
Nolin-Fowler and Collin are possibly together in a 4-door 2009 Silver Mazda 3 with Tennessee tag 059XMW.
Police say the shooting was not a random act.
If you see Nolin-Fowler, Collin or the Mazda, call 911.
Anyone with information should call Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
