MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A shooting in Montgomery County Friday night has left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Gip Manning Road. 

A 22-year-old man had to be taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for a single gunshot wound. 

Authorities say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the shooting should call 911 or Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611 ext. 13402.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477). 

