NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after walking into the VA hospital overnight with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The shooting reportedly took place near 2nd Avenue South and the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge. Officers were unable to locate a crime scene.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.