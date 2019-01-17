ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot in a car on the 14600 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in Antioch.
According to officials, the suspected shooter was in the vehicle with the victim when the shooting occurred. A school bus carrying no children was behind the vehicle, and the bus driver witnessed the shooting take place.
The shooter managed to run away from the scene. Additional police are now in the area searching for the suspect. Multiple witnesses told police that a Hispanic male in white pants and a black shirt fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The scene has since cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
