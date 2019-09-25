NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in South Nashville Wednesday.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Glenpark Drive.
Police say a man was shot in the chest by a relative and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The relative was taken into custody, but it is unclear what charges they may face.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
