NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Madison.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in a parking lot at the intersection of Ronnie Road and Old Hickory Blvd.
Police found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
