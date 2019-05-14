NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on the 30 block of Carroll Street south of downtown Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to the area. A witness told investigators that she heard gunshots and found the 24-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There is no known motive or suspects at this time.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.