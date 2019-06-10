NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for suspects after a shooting Sunday night at a restaurant near Vanderbilt University.
According to Metro Police, the incident occurred outside of the San Antonio Taco Company on 21st Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday. The 44-year-old victim, an employee at San Antonio Taco Company, was reportedly shot once in the torso just outside of the restaurant while coming back from break. He was arrested last month on felony cocaine and gun charges, and was last convicted on felony cocaine offenses in 2009 and 2001.
The suspects reportedly were in a green Nissan Altima and took off from the scene. The man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Witnesses reported seeing the Altima for awhile before the shooting on Scarritt Place. At one point, a person from the car went into the restaurant, got a cup of water, and left.
Right across the street from where the shooting occurred is the main part of Vanderbilt University's campus. Summer sessions are occurring and students were still on campus at the time of the shooting.
Police believe this was a targeted shooting on the victim and are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
