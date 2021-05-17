Man in critical condition after overnight Madison shooting

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition this morning after he was shot multiple times at a Madison apartment complex late Sunday night.
Metro Police tell us the man was shot multiple times after an altercation at the Gibson Creek Apartments on East Webster Street.
Police say the man was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.
Police say there are no leads on a suspect and no witnesses to the shooting.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Follow News4 for updates.
