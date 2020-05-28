NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition Thursday morning after being electrocuted near an East Nashville business.
The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. Officials with Nashville Fire Department tell News4 the man was electrocuted while in a boom lift about 20 feet in the air.
When NFD arrived on scene, the man was not moving. First responders began CPR and the man was taken to the hospital.
The victim has not been identified. The electrocution happened along the 500 block of Davidson Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
