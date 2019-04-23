NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at the corner of Lafayette Street and Claiborne Street where a man was found shot.
According to investigators, the call came in around 3:51 p.m. The male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition due to loss of blood.
The intersection of Lafayette Street and Claiborne Street is closed until further notice while the investigation continues. At this time, a description of the shooting suspect is unknown.
Stay tuned to News4 for more details as they develop.
