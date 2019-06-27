NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer to pull a woman over.
According to police, 47-year-old Larry Lemay equipped his 2007 Chevrolet Impala with emergency equipment to help him impersonate a police officer. Police have impounded Lemay's car pending the execution of a search warrant. Lighting equipment looking like emergency lights is visible through the windshield and rear window.
A Nashville woman said she was Lemay pulled her over Sunday on Hart Lane near Dickerson Pike. The woman said she heard what sounded like a siren and saw flashing blue and white lights coming from Lemay's car.
Lemay walked up to her driver's door wearing a black security shirt and told her he stopped her for failing to yield the right of way. The woman determined Lemay was not a police officer and drove off; she later identified him from a photo lineup.
Lemay was also arrested for criminal impersonation of a police officer in 2016; he was convicted of a reduced charge and received a six-month sentence.
Anyone who has encountered Lemay is asked to contact East Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7525
