NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer to pull a woman over.

According to police, 47-year-old Larry Lemay equipped his 2007 Chevrolet Impala with emergency equipment to help him impersonate a police officer. Police have impounded Lemay's car pending the execution of a search warrant. Lighting equipment looking like emergency lights is visible through the windshield and rear window.

A Nashville woman said she was Lemay pulled her over Sunday on Hart Lane near Dickerson Pike. The woman said she heard what sounded like a siren and saw flashing blue and white lights coming from Lemay's car. 

Lemay walked up to her driver's door wearing a black security shirt and told her he stopped her for failing to yield the right of way. The woman determined Lemay was not a police officer and drove off; she later identified him from a photo lineup. 

Lemay was also arrested for criminal impersonation of a police officer in 2016; he was convicted of a reduced charge and received a six-month sentence. 

Anyone who has encountered Lemay is asked to contact East Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7525

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send Ethan story ideas, food recommendations and sports debate topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @ethanWSMV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.