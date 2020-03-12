Shooting in Hermitage

 WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man told police four men tried to rob him before shooting him in the leg overnight Thursday.

Metro Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Central Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard. 

Officers noticed the 20-year-old victim limping and realized that he was shot in the leg. The victim told police four men in a red Sedan drove up to him and tried to rob him. He says he was then shot when he told the men he didn't have anything. The suspects then fled the scene. 

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. 

