CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man was hospitalized after being in an accident while riding a motor scooter, Clarksville Police said on Tuesday.
Police said the man was riding a motor scooter west on Madison Street in the left lane around 12:30 p.m. There was a truck with a trailer driven by a 29-year-old man traveling west in the right lane.
The pickup truck had partially passed the motor scooter when the motor scooter rider signaled to change to the right lane, but did not realize the trailer had not pass yet.
The scooter made contact with the trailer, causing the rider to lose control and crash.
The man was flown to a Nashville hospital with a head injury. His condition is not known.
