SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A man died after being hit by a car in Robertson County on Monday night.
According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on 5th Avenue near Kinneys Road in Springfield around 8 p.m.
Police said the man was trying to cross the street in a partially lit area when he was hit.
The victim was taken to Northcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.
A witness told Smokey Barn News that the man few 30 feet into the air when he was hit.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
