HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV)- A solicitor was hit buy an SUV and killed on Thursday.
Police say Roy W. Taylor, 46, was standing on Old Hickory Blvd. at the I-40 off ramp around 5:15p.m. on Thanksgiving.
According to authorities, Taylor appeared to be trying to pick something up off the road when a 2013 Ford Explorer hit him.
The Explorer was driven by John Craighead, 69, of Old Hickory.
Craighead claims to have swerved into the grass median to try and avoid hitting Taylor.
Taylor died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Craighead was unharmed.
A soliciting sign was said to have been found at the scene.
