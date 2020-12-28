Juan Francisco Lugo

Juan Francisco Lugo, 41, charged him with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after killing his wife and leaving her in a ditch.

 RCSO

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - An estranged husband was charged with murdering his wife after her body was found in a ditch Monday morning near her Midland community home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said.

Detective Joseph Duncan charged Juan Francisco Lugo, 41, of Floyd Avenue in Murfreesboro with killing his wife, Brecka Nicole Lugo, 29, of New Zion Road after Brecka was found to be missing Monday morning.

While officials worked to gather information for the missing person report, a call was received about a woman's body being found just a few miles away from Oak Grove Road.

Lugo was identified as the victim.

After speaking with the estranged husband, detectives charged him with First-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.

Lugo was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled in General Sessions Court on June 6, 2021.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.