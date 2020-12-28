RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - An estranged husband was charged with murdering his wife after her body was found in a ditch Monday morning near her Midland community home, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s lieutenant said.
Detective Joseph Duncan charged Juan Francisco Lugo, 41, of Floyd Avenue in Murfreesboro with killing his wife, Brecka Nicole Lugo, 29, of New Zion Road after Brecka was found to be missing Monday morning.
While officials worked to gather information for the missing person report, a call was received about a woman's body being found just a few miles away from Oak Grove Road.
Lugo was identified as the victim.
After speaking with the estranged husband, detectives charged him with First-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence.
Lugo was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $500,000 bond.
He is scheduled in General Sessions Court on June 6, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.