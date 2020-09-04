NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews spent hours on the Cumberland River on Thursday night after a man ran from officers while being put under arrest.
Fire officials tell us the man was being arrested because he got into a fight with another man in downtown Nashville around 9 p.m.
While running from police, he jumped in the Cumberland River near 1st Avenue North and Church Street. He was seen by police swimming about halfway across the river when they lost sight of him.
Crews sent water rescue boats to search the bank and the river for the man, but were unsuccessful. The search was called off after more than two hours looking.
The Office of Emergency Management says they will not continue the search unless more information comes to light.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.