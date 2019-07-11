CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection to a crash that killed a 29-year-old man in July 2016.

According to police, Joseph Karnes will get three years in prison for vehicular homicide and one year probation for leaving the scene of the crash resulting in death. 

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on July 2, 2016 at Tiny Town Road and Cainlo Drive. Karnes was driving a Chevrolet Silverado and was trying to make a left turn onto Cainlo Drive after traveling eastbound on Tiny Town Road. Karnes struck Jeremy Halstead who was riding a 2002 Harley. Karnes left the scene of the crash and was later found at an address on Loupin Lane. 

Halstead was transported to Tennova Medical Center where he died from his injuries. 

Karnes had a blood alcohol content of 0.14 and was sentenced Wednesday. 

