NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that a man who was free on bond has been arrested for stealing a pizza delivery vehicle Wednesday morning.
Dillon Krantz, 22, was out on a $10,000 bond after a May arrest for car burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. Just before noon Wednesday, police say Krantz stole a pickup truck belonging to a Papa John's driver that was parked at market near 21st & West End avenues.
Officers later found Krantz driving the truck on Charlotte pike and tried to stop it. Krantz drove to a parking lot nearby where he was taken into custody. Police say Krantz is also accused of stealing another vehicle from a market on McCrory Lane on June 2nd.
