Metro Police are gathering clues in a 23rd Avenue North neighborhood, after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a home.

Officers were called out to the 15-hundred block of 23rd Avenue North around 4 p.m.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound in a yard, but his condition is not known at this time.

