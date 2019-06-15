NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are gathering clues in a 23rd Avenue North neighborhood, after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a home.
Officers were called out to the 15-hundred block of 23rd Avenue North around 4 p.m.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound in a yard, but his condition is not known at this time.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
