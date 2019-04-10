NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was found with apparent gunshot wounds to his hip and thigh early Wednesday morning on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to 1745 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. to a shots fired call behind the location.
Officers found the victim on the sidewalks with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to police, other than providing a suspect description.
The victim said the suspect was a black male in a red and grey SUV.
The suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were unable to locate any evidence at the scene or a secondary crime scene.
