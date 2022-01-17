SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police located an unresponsive man from a vehicle that drove into Duck River in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, witnesses say that they saw a man try to drive into the river unsuccessfully on his first attempt. The man then backed up and successfully drove into the river on his second attempt.

First responders arrived at the scene and retrieved the unresponsive man from the vehicle. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Christopher Palmer Jr.

According to police, Palmer’s family has been notified. They informed investigators that Palmer suffered from bouts of mental illness.