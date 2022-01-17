Police lights
Gray News, file

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police located an unresponsive man from a vehicle that drove into Duck River in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, witnesses say that they saw a man try to drive into the river unsuccessfully on his first attempt. The man then backed up and successfully drove into the river on his second attempt.

First responders arrived at the scene and retrieved the unresponsive man from the vehicle.  Police identified the man as 22-year-old Christopher Palmer Jr.

According to police, Palmer’s family has been notified. They informed investigators that Palmer suffered from bouts of mental illness.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.