NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is recovering from being shot after an overnight shooting at the corner of McCann Street and Lafayette Street in the Southside area of Nashville.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
Metro Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. when the victim walked to the Star Market after being shot by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored SUV near the location. Officers were unable to find a crime scene.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information that may help investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
