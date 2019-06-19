ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A man found shot outside a McDonald's on Hickory Hollow Lane has died, according to police.
Yaki Sayles, 26, last known to have lived on Creekwood Drive, died on Wednesday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Sayles was shot outside the restaurant, located at 5301 Hickory Hollow Lane.
A witness who was in the drive-through lane at the time of the shooting told police there were two men, one of them Sayles, engaged in a conversation outside their vehicles in the parkin glot. The witness then heard what sounded like a gunshot. He turned around and saw Sayles on the pavement and a late-model blue foor-door sedan leaving the area.
If anyone has information about the person Sayles was talking with or what happened in the parking lot, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
