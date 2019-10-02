NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was found shot near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street in southeast Nashville early Wednesday morning.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
According to investigators on scene, an Uber driver found the victim laying in the roadway and asked him what he needed. The victim told him that he had been shot in the leg.
The Uber driver called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital. Police are now searching the area for a crime scene. No details have been given about a possible suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.